Vishnu Prakash surges after securing work order from U.P. Jal Nigam

Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 12:32 PM IST
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia zoomed 7.99% to Rs 210.90 after the company announced the receipt of letter of acceptance (LoA) from the Office of Superintending Engineer U.P. Jal Nigam (Urban), Naini Prayagraj, for a project worth Rs 273.11 crore.

The contract is for "surveying, soil investigation, engineering, design and supply of all materials, labour, T&P etc. complete, required for completion of following works of Water supply scheme for Naini Extended Area (Surface Water) in Nagar Nigam, Prayagraj."

"We look forward to collaborating closely with U.P. Jal Nigam (Urban), Prayagraj and stakeholders to ensure the successful completion of the project, Vishnu Prakash said in a statement.

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia is an integrated engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company with experience in design and construction of various infrastructure projects for the Central and state government, autonomous bodies, and private bodies across nine states and one Union territory in India.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 67.82% to Rs 67.13 crore on 44.22% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 657.20 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 9:20 AM IST

