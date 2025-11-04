Vision Cinemas consolidated net profit declines 63.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 69.75% to Rs 0.49 crore

Net profit of Vision Cinemas declined 63.64% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 69.75% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.491.628.169.880.070.160.040.110.040.11

