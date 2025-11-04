Titan Company consolidated net profit rises 59.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.18% to Rs 16461.00 crore

Net profit of Titan Company rose 59.09% to Rs 1120.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 704.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.18% to Rs 16461.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13473.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.16461.0013473.0011.399.171711.001119.001522.00948.001120.00704.00

