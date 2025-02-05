Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Vivanta Industries consolidated net profit declines 85.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 69.35% to Rs 3.09 crore

Net profit of Vivanta Industries declined 85.71% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 69.35% to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales3.0910.08 -69 OPM %5.833.47 -PBDT0.150.34 -56 PBT0.040.28 -86 NP0.040.28 -86

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

