Vivanta Industries consolidated net profit declines 85.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 69.35% to Rs 3.09 crore

Net profit of Vivanta Industries declined 85.71% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 69.35% to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3.0910.085.833.470.150.340.040.280.040.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News