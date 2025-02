Metropolis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 15.46% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.87% to Rs 322.77 crore

Net profit of Metropolis Healthcare rose 15.46% to Rs 31.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 27.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.87% to Rs 322.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 291.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

