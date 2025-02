Fine Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 12.23% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.08% to Rs 513.22 crore

Net profit of Fine Organic Industries declined 12.23% to Rs 82.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 94.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.08% to Rs 513.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 488.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.513.22488.4019.2924.01127.65134.19114.62119.4582.6994.21

