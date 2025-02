Torrent Power consolidated net profit rises 32.19% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.09% to Rs 6499.38 crore

Net profit of Torrent Power rose 32.19% to Rs 475.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 359.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.09% to Rs 6499.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6366.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

