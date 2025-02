Kirloskar Ferrous Industries consolidated net profit declines 48.44% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.84% to Rs 1607.60 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries declined 48.44% to Rs 54.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 105.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 3.84% to Rs 1607.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1548.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1607.601548.2110.8114.99143.89211.3478.52147.8854.31105.33

