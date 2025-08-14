Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Veto Switchgears & Cables consolidated net profit declines 23.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Veto Switchgears & Cables consolidated net profit declines 23.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:41 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 5.98% to Rs 64.87 crore

Net profit of Veto Switchgears & Cables declined 23.92% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.98% to Rs 64.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 61.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales64.8761.21 6 OPM %9.7011.60 -PBDT6.027.13 -16 PBT4.936.50 -24 NP3.694.85 -24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Universus Photo Imagings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 211.98 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Shalby consolidated net profit declines 43.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Ventive Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 1.93% in the June 2025 quarter

Halder Venture consolidated net profit declines 29.07% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story