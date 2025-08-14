Veto Switchgears & Cables consolidated net profit declines 23.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.98% to Rs 64.87 crore

Net profit of Veto Switchgears & Cables declined 23.92% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.98% to Rs 64.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 61.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.64.8761.219.7011.606.027.134.936.503.694.85

