VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd has lost 11.84% over last one month compared to 3.98% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 2.31% rise in the SENSEX

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd rose 3.1% today to trade at Rs 11.99. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.31% to quote at 28249.4. The index is up 3.98 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Silver Touch Technologies Ltd increased 3.01% and Zensar Technologies Ltd added 1.59% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 22.95 % over last one year compared to the 6.06% fall in benchmark SENSEX.