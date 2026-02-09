Associate Sponsors

Shradha AI Technologies standalone net profit declines 53.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 40.43% to Rs 3.08 crore

Net profit of Shradha AI Technologies declined 53.58% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 40.43% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3.085.17 -40 OPM %46.7572.92 -PBDT1.844.19 -56 PBT1.794.15 -57 NP1.493.21 -54

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

