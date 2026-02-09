Shradha AI Technologies standalone net profit declines 53.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 40.43% to Rs 3.08 crore

Net profit of Shradha AI Technologies declined 53.58% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 40.43% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3.085.1746.7572.921.844.191.794.151.493.21

