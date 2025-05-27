Bafna Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 10.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.65% to Rs 39.06 crore

Net profit of Bafna Pharmaceuticals declined 10.27% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.65% to Rs 39.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 41.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 43.54% to Rs 4.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.34% to Rs 145.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 152.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

