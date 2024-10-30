RBL Bank Ltd gains for third consecutive session

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 175.52, up 1.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.38% in last one year as compared to a 28.12% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.56% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

RBL Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 175.52, up 1.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24444.3. The Sensex is at 80281.89, down 0.11%. RBL Bank Ltd has slipped around 13.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25622.15, down 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 101.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 176.78, up 1.6% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 8.92 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

