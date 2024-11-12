Uni Abex Alloy Products standalone net profit declines 35.36% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.88% to Rs 46.60 crore

Net profit of Uni Abex Alloy Products declined 35.36% to Rs 8.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.88% to Rs 46.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 55.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.46.6055.4022.0032.8712.4518.8611.2417.518.3912.98

