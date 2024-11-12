Uni Abex Alloy Products standalone net profit declines 35.36% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales decline 15.88% to Rs 46.60 crore

Net profit of Uni Abex Alloy Products declined 35.36% to Rs 8.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.88% to Rs 46.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 55.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales46.6055.40 -16 OPM %22.0032.87 -PBDT12.4518.86 -34 PBT11.2417.51 -36 NP8.3912.98 -35

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

