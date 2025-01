Voltamp Transformers standalone net profit declines 22.42% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.37% to Rs 483.52 crore

Net profit of Voltamp Transformers declined 22.42% to Rs 73.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 94.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 18.37% to Rs 483.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 408.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.483.52408.4820.4925.66105.56129.35102.17126.3973.4094.61

