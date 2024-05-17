Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Affle India Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Affle India Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Affle India Ltd saw volume of 14.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 95809 shares

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd, Endurance Technologies Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd, Whirlpool of India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 May 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Affle India Ltd saw volume of 14.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 95809 shares. The stock increased 8.03% to Rs.1,181.75. Volumes stood at 72964 shares in the last session.

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd witnessed volume of 17.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.39 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.20% to Rs.668.00. Volumes stood at 1.6 lakh shares in the last session.

Endurance Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 13.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.30 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.17% to Rs.2,171.00. Volumes stood at 50692 shares in the last session.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd recorded volume of 10.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.09 lakh shares. The stock gained 20.00% to Rs.3,080.80. Volumes stood at 86848 shares in the last session.

Whirlpool of India Ltd notched up volume of 10.27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.09 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.29% to Rs.1,544.95. Volumes stood at 1.4 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Affle India consolidated net profit rises 11.37% in the December 2023 quarter

Affle (India) gains as Q3 PAT jumps 11% YoY to Rs 77 cr

Volumes jump at Asahi India Glass Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Triveni Turbine Ltd counter

China Stocks extend gains on positive data, realty push

Australia Market falls 0.85%

Semac Consultants Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Prakash Industries standalone net profit rises 53.16% in the March 2024 quarter

S V Global Mill reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story