Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 11:05 AM IST
Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd witnessed volume of 70006 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 16.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4192 shares

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 July 2025.

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd witnessed volume of 70006 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 16.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4192 shares. The stock increased 5.05% to Rs.2,228.95. Volumes stood at 2770 shares in the last session.

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd clocked volume of 1.7 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20012 shares. The stock gained 3.18% to Rs.455.55. Volumes stood at 42003 shares in the last session.

Tata Elxsi Ltd recorded volume of 54950 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7953 shares. The stock lost 3.04% to Rs.5,953.00. Volumes stood at 9359 shares in the last session.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 23637 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5017 shares. The stock increased 0.46% to Rs.364.10. Volumes stood at 7586 shares in the last session.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd recorded volume of 26.58 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.88 lakh shares. The stock lost 5.54% to Rs.160.25. Volumes stood at 11.07 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

