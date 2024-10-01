Volumes jump at Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd counter

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd saw volume of 13.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares BASF India Ltd, Blue Dart Express Ltd, KFin Technologies Ltd, Welspun Living Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd saw volume of 13.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.98% to Rs.2,030.40. Volumes stood at 1.05 lakh shares in the last session.

BASF India Ltd registered volume of 3.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30033 shares. The stock rose 9.33% to Rs.8,074.50. Volumes stood at 61671 shares in the last session.

Blue Dart Express Ltd notched up volume of 3.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 54157 shares. The stock rose 6.13% to Rs.8,708.00. Volumes stood at 13090 shares in the last session.

KFin Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 65.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.93 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.85% to Rs.1,162.65. Volumes stood at 3.62 lakh shares in the last session.

Welspun Living Ltd registered volume of 186.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 39.86 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.62% to Rs.174.50. Volumes stood at 30.53 lakh shares in the last session.

