Textile and apparel exports down marginally this fiscal but reflect overall stability amid external challenges

Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Ministry of Textiles stated in a latest update that Indias Textiles & Apparel exports, including handicrafts, stood at US$ 20,401.95 million during AprilOctober 2025, reflecting a marginal decrease of 1.8% compared to the same period in the previous year (US$ 20,728.05 million), yet indicating overall stability in export performance despite global tariff-related and other external challenges. During AprilOctober 2025, Indias exports recorded positive growth in more than 100 countries compared to the previous yearincluding key markets such as the UAE, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Japanreflecting the resilience and diversification efforts of the Indian textile industry. The combination of different factors such as product differentiation, demand, quality, contractual arrangements etc. would determine the impact of recipocal tariffs on Indias exports of textiles sector in global market. The Ministry is in regular consultation with exporters including MSMEs to assess the impact of US tariff on Indias textiles & apparel export and other challenges. The Government is implementing various schemes/initiatives to boost the Indian textile and apparel sector and enhance its competitiveness.

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

