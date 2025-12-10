Vidya Wires makes a flat debut

Shares of Vidya Wires were currently trading at Rs 56.47 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 8.60% as compared with the issue price of Rs 52.

The stock debuted at Rs 52.13 on the BSE, marking a marginal premium of 0.25% over the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 57.95 and a low of 50.09. On the BSE, over 49.06 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Vidya Wires was subscribed 26.59 times. The issue opened for bidding on 03 December 2025 and it closed on 05 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 48 and 52 per share.

The offer comprised a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 274 crore and the offer for sale of up to 5,001,000 equity shares by the promoter selling shareholders [2,500,500 equity shares each by Shyamsundar Rathi and Shailesh Rathi]. Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, the company proposes to utilize Rs 140 crore for funding capital expenditure requirements of its subsidiary for setting up a new project, Rs 100 crore towards repayment/prepayment, in full or part, of all or certain outstanding borrowings, and the balance for general corporate purposes. Vidya Wires is a manufacturer of winding and conductivity products used in power T&D, electrical systems, motors, clean energy, EVs and railways. It offers 8,000+ SKUs across copper and aluminium conductors, including enameled wires, copper strips, busbars, and PV ribbon. The company serves 318+ customers in India and 18+ countries, with 94% repeat business.

It operates a 19,680 TPA facility in Gujarat with partial backward integration for copper rods. A new 18,000 TPA plant under its subsidiary ALCU will nearly double total capacity to 37,680 TPA and expand its product range. Vidya Wires held a 5.7% market share in FY25, expected to rise to ~11% post expansion. Ahead of the IPO, Vidya Wires, on 2 December 2025, raised Rs 413.91 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 1.73 crore shares at Rs 52 each to 10 anchor investors. The firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 12.06 crore and an income from operations of Rs 411.76 crore for the six months ended on 31 March 2025.