Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Kalpataru Projects International Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd saw volume of 28.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.93 lakh shares

Jyothy Labs Ltd, MTAR Technologies Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 February 2024.

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd saw volume of 28.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.93 lakh shares. The stock increased 14.67% to Rs.1,032.10. Volumes stood at 1.94 lakh shares in the last session.

Jyothy Labs Ltd notched up volume of 78.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.90 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.25% to Rs.481.00. Volumes stood at 7.5 lakh shares in the last session.

MTAR Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 15.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.17 lakh shares. The stock slipped 11.00% to Rs.1,706.00. Volumes stood at 1.22 lakh shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd notched up volume of 33.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.91 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.76% to Rs.667.00. Volumes stood at 7.57 lakh shares in the last session.

Natco Pharma Ltd recorded volume of 18.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.58 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.84% to Rs.906.95. Volumes stood at 4.12 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

