Waaree Solar Americas bags order for supply of 288 MW solar modules

Waaree Solar Americas bags order for supply of 288 MW solar modules

Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Waaree Solar Americas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Waaree Energies has received an order on 05 December 2025, for supply of 288 MW solar modules from a renowned customer who is a developer and owner-operator of utility scale solar and energy storage projects across the United States.

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

