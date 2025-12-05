Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI reduces repo rate by 25 bps to 5.25%

RBI reduces repo rate by 25 bps to 5.25%

Image
Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra, announcing the fifth bi-monthly policy review of FY26 said that RBIs MPC has unanimously decided to reduce the policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25%. Consequently, the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate shall stand adjusted to 5.00 per cent and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate to 5.50 per cent, the central bank noted. The MPC also decided to continue with the neutral stance.

The projections for average headline inflation in 2025-26 and Q1:2026-27 have been further revised downwards. Core inflation, which had been rising steadily since Q1:2024-25, eased at the margin in Q2:2025-26 and is expected to remain anchored in the period ahead. Real GDP growth for 2025-26 is projected at 7.3 per cent, with Q3 at 7.0 per cent; and Q4 at 6.5 per cent. Real GDP growth for Q1:2026-27 is projected at 6.7 per cent and Q2 at 6.8 per cent. The growth-inflation balance, especially the benign inflation outlook on both headline and core, continues to provide the policy space to support the growth momentum, RBI noted.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kesoram Industries soars as Frontier Warehousing launches open offer

Lupin receives USFDA tentative nod for Siponimod tablets

Indices trade sideways ahead of RBI policy outcome; breadth negative

RBI issues amendments to large exposures framework and Intragroup Transactions and Exposures

INR extends pullback under historic Rs 90/$ mark; All eyes on RBI

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story