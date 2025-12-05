Nifty trades above 26,050 mark as RBI cuts rates by 25 bps

Realty shares jumped for the two consecutive trading sessions.
At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 176.76 points or 0.21% to 85,442.08. The Nifty 50 index jumped 55.45 points or 0.21% to 26,089.20.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.06% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.54%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,558 shares rose and 2,014 shares fell. A total of 211 shares were unchanged.
Economy:
The Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra, announcing the fifth bi-monthly policy review of FY26 said that RBIs MPC has unanimously decided to reduce the policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25%, keeping its stance neutral.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index jumped 1.18% to 900.60. The index rose 1.72% in the two consecutive trading sessions.
Prestige Estates Projects (up 0.87%), Oberoi Realty (up 0.57%), DLF (up 0.56%), Brigade Enterprises (up 0.49%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight;
Kesoram Industries surged 19.85% after Frontier Warehousing announced an open offer to acquire 8.07 crore shares, representing a 26% stake, at Rs 5.48 per share.
Lupin shed 0.05%. The company announced that it has received tentative approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Siponimod Tablets in 0.25 mg, 1 mg and 2 mg.
ZEN Technologies advanced 1.68% after the company announced that it has secured orders worth Rs 120 crore from the Ministry of Defence (MoD), Government of India.
