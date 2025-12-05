Nifty trades above 26,050 mark as RBI cuts rates by 25 bps

The key equity benchmarks traded near moderate gains in morning trade after the RBI trimmed the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25%. The Nifty traded above the 26,050 mark. Traders are tracking ongoing IPO activity, crude oil trends and global cues. Market participants are also looking ahead to the US Personal Consumption Expenditure data scheduled for release on Friday, which could influence Fed policy.

Realty shares jumped for the two consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 176.76 points or 0.21% to 85,442.08. The Nifty 50 index jumped 55.45 points or 0.21% to 26,089.20.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.06% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.54%. The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,558 shares rose and 2,014 shares fell. A total of 211 shares were unchanged. Economy: The Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra, announcing the fifth bi-monthly policy review of FY26 said that RBIs MPC has unanimously decided to reduce the policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25%, keeping its stance neutral. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index jumped 1.18% to 900.60. The index rose 1.72% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Prestige Estates Projects (up 0.87%), Oberoi Realty (up 0.57%), DLF (up 0.56%), Brigade Enterprises (up 0.49%) advanced. Stocks in Spotlight; Kesoram Industries surged 19.85% after Frontier Warehousing announced an open offer to acquire 8.07 crore shares, representing a 26% stake, at Rs 5.48 per share. Lupin shed 0.05%. The company announced that it has received tentative approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Siponimod Tablets in 0.25 mg, 1 mg and 2 mg. ZEN Technologies advanced 1.68% after the company announced that it has secured orders worth Rs 120 crore from the Ministry of Defence (MoD), Government of India.