Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wall Street Pauses as Investors Await Fed Rate Decision; Tech Stocks Lead Modest Gains

Wall Street Pauses as Investors Await Fed Rate Decision; Tech Stocks Lead Modest Gains

Image
Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

U.S. markets ended mixed after a volatile week, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 edging higher while the Dow slipped. Traders weighed stronger jobless data and renewed optimism for a Fed rate cut, as tech and broker stocks paced the rebound.

The Nasdaq rose 51.04 points (0.2%) to 23,505.14 and the S&P 500 inched up 7.40 points (0.1%) to 6,857.12, the narrower Dow edged down 31.96 points (0.1%) to 47,850.94.

Wall Streets momentum stalled as traders paused to gauge the markets short-term direction after a volatile week. Stocks dipped Monday following last weeks rally, then bounced back during choppy trading midweek, largely supported by growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates again next week.

Investors mostly brushed off a Labor Department report showing initial jobless claims unexpectedly fell to 191,000, the lowest level since September 2022. Although the drop slightly tempered the rate-cut optimism, economists still expect a quarter-point cut, noting that claims tend to swing seasonally but continue to reflect relatively low job losses.

Computer hardware stocks saw a substantial rebound, with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index surging by 3.0% after slumping by 1.7%. brokerage stocks were significantly strong, as reflected by the 1.8% gain posted by the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index. housing stocks notably moved downwards dragging the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index down by 1.6%.

Asia-Pacific stocks moved mostly higher. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index surged by 2.3%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed by 0.7%. Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index advanced by 0.8%, the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.4% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged up by 0.2%.

In the bond market, treasuries gave back ground after moving higher over the two previous sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note which moves opposite of its price, climbed 5.1 bps to 4.10%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI reduces repo rate by 25 bps to 5.25%

Kesoram Industries soars as Frontier Warehousing launches open offer

Lupin receives USFDA tentative nod for Siponimod tablets

Indices trade sideways ahead of RBI policy outcome; breadth negative

RBI issues amendments to large exposures framework and Intragroup Transactions and Exposures

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story