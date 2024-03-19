Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 89.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.58 lakh shares

Blue Dart Express Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd, Procter & Gamble Health Ltd, Polyplex Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 March 2024.

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 89.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.58 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.27% to Rs.540.35. Volumes stood at 1.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Blue Dart Express Ltd registered volume of 1.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15993 shares. The stock slipped 1.11% to Rs.5,529.10. Volumes stood at 32523 shares in the last session.

Triveni Turbine Ltd clocked volume of 109.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.55 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.71% to Rs.492.45. Volumes stood at 3.47 lakh shares in the last session.

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd clocked volume of 67137 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7950 shares. The stock lost 0.94% to Rs.4,855.65. Volumes stood at 4285 shares in the last session.

Polyplex Corporation Ltd saw volume of 10.48 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.99 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.64% to Rs.829.45. Volumes stood at 3 lakh shares in the last session.

