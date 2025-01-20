Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Volumes jump at Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd counter

Jan 20 2025
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd saw volume of 580.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34.00 lakh shares

Netweb Technologies India Ltd, Redington Ltd, Supreme Industries Ltd, RBL Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 January 2025.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd saw volume of 580.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34.00 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.64% to Rs.80.73. Volumes stood at 22.9 lakh shares in the last session.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd registered volume of 11.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.86 lakh shares. The stock slipped 5.93% to Rs.2,199.75. Volumes stood at 2.69 lakh shares in the last session.

Redington Ltd registered volume of 137.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26.77 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.79% to Rs.221.28. Volumes stood at 25.16 lakh shares in the last session.

Supreme Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 7.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.53 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.10% to Rs.4,073.90. Volumes stood at 1.45 lakh shares in the last session.

RBL Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 246.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 62.78 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.08% to Rs.155.00. Volumes stood at 64.71 lakh shares in the last session.

Jan 20 2025

