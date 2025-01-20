Volumes jump at Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd counter

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd saw volume of 580.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34.00 lakh shares

Netweb Technologies India Ltd, Redington Ltd, Supreme Industries Ltd, RBL Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 January 2025.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd saw volume of 580.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34.00 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.64% to Rs.80.73. Volumes stood at 22.9 lakh shares in the last session.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd registered volume of 11.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.86 lakh shares. The stock slipped 5.93% to Rs.2,199.75. Volumes stood at 2.69 lakh shares in the last session.

Redington Ltd registered volume of 137.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26.77 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.79% to Rs.221.28. Volumes stood at 25.16 lakh shares in the last session.

Supreme Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 7.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.53 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.10% to Rs.4,073.90. Volumes stood at 1.45 lakh shares in the last session.

RBL Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 246.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 62.78 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.08% to Rs.155.00. Volumes stood at 64.71 lakh shares in the last session.

