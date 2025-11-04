Volumes jump at TBO Tek Ltd counter

TBO Tek Ltd saw volume of 42.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 57.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 73715 shares

3M India Ltd, Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd, City Union Bank Ltd, Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 November 2025.

TBO Tek Ltd saw volume of 42.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 57.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 73715 shares. The stock increased 8.85% to Rs.1,629.00. Volumes stood at 74866 shares in the last session.

3M India Ltd saw volume of 1.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 33.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5641 shares. The stock increased 17.39% to Rs.36,040.00. Volumes stood at 26118 shares in the last session.

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd saw volume of 31.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.80 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.54% to Rs.942.80. Volumes stood at 4.86 lakh shares in the last session. City Union Bank Ltd notched up volume of 284.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25.47 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.93% to Rs.257.13. Volumes stood at 15.93 lakh shares in the last session. Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd clocked volume of 25.65 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.63 lakh shares. The stock lost 10.00% to Rs.606.65. Volumes stood at 5.21 lakh shares in the last session.