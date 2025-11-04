Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at TBO Tek Ltd counter

Volumes jump at TBO Tek Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

TBO Tek Ltd saw volume of 42.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 57.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 73715 shares

3M India Ltd, Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd, City Union Bank Ltd, Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 November 2025.

TBO Tek Ltd saw volume of 42.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 57.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 73715 shares. The stock increased 8.85% to Rs.1,629.00. Volumes stood at 74866 shares in the last session.

3M India Ltd saw volume of 1.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 33.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5641 shares. The stock increased 17.39% to Rs.36,040.00. Volumes stood at 26118 shares in the last session.

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd saw volume of 31.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.80 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.54% to Rs.942.80. Volumes stood at 4.86 lakh shares in the last session.

City Union Bank Ltd notched up volume of 284.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25.47 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.93% to Rs.257.13. Volumes stood at 15.93 lakh shares in the last session.

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd clocked volume of 25.65 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.63 lakh shares. The stock lost 10.00% to Rs.606.65. Volumes stood at 5.21 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bajaj Finance rises after festive loan disbursals surge 27%

Snowman Logistics slides on reporting dismal Q2 performance

Titagarh Rail Systems allots 21.11 lakh convertible warrants

NSE to commence pre-opening session in F&O segment from December 08

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit rises 27.16% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story