Titagarh Rail Systems allots 21.11 lakh convertible warrants

On preferential basis

Titagarh Rail Systems has allotted 21,11,932 fully convertible warrants of face value of Rs 2 each on preferential basis to members of the promoter group at an issue price of Rs 947/- each aggregating to Rs 199.99 crore against receipt of 25% of the issue price aggregating to Rs 49.99 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News