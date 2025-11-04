Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Snowman Logistics slides on reporting dismal Q2 performance

Snowman Logistics slides on reporting dismal Q2 performance

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Snowman Logistics tanked 4.36% to Rs 49.14 after the company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 2.91 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with a net profit of Rs 0.61 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 8.50% to Rs 155.64 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Rs 143.44 crore in Q2 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 20.6 crore in Q2 FY26, down 11% year-on-year from Rs 23.1 crore recorded in the same period last year. The EBITDA margin declined to 13.2% in Q2 FY26 from 16% in Q2 FY25.

Total expenses increased 11.67% year-on-year to Rs 160.44 crore during the quarter. Purchases of traded goods stood at Rs 55.44 crore, up 14.64% YoY. Employee benefit expenses rose 14.38% YoY to Rs 11.61 crore, while finance costs climbed 16.90% YoY to Rs 7.40 crore in Q2 FY26.

Prem Kishan Dass Gupta, Chairman, Snowman Logistics, commented, While the broader cold chain sector is witnessing a short-term moderation in demandlargely due to reduced QSR demand and the impact of US tariffs on seafood exportsthe underlying fundamentals remain strong. Domestic consumption continues to rise, helping to offset these temporary headwinds.

Were entering the next phase of our expansion and are actively identifying land parcels across key locations to further strengthen our footprint. At the same time, well continue growing capacities through our asset-light build-to-suit (BTS) model, maintaining flexibility and capital efficiency at the core of our strategy. Input costs have risen in recent months, and theres naturally a time lag before price revisions catch up. This is a normal part of the operating cycle in our business, and we remain confident in our ability to balance cost pressures with sustained margins over the medium term.

Snowman Logistics is an integrated temperature-controlled logistics service provider, meeting the logistical needs of its clients.

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

