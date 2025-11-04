NSE to commence pre-opening session in F&O segment from December 08

In a circular released today, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said that it will introduce a pre-open session for equity futures and options (F&O) starting 08 December 2025, allowing traders to discover opening prices for index and stock futures before regular trading begins.
This move brings the derivatives market in line with the equity cash markets pre-open call auction and aims to enhance price discovery and reduce opening volatility.
The F&O pre-open session will run from 9:00 a.m. to 9:15 a.m., following a call auction mechanism. Order entry, modification, and cancellation will be permitted until a random close between 9:079:08 a.m., followed by price discovery and trade matching until 9:12 a.m. A three-minute buffer will precede the regular session opening at 9:15 a.m.
Initially, the framework will cover current-month futures on single stocks and indices, expanding to next-month contracts during the final five trading days before expiry. Options, spread contracts, and corporate-action ex-dates are excluded.
During the auction, traders will have real-time access to indicative opening prices and order imbalance data. Both limit and market orders are permitted, though stop-loss and IOC orders are restricted.
Unmatched limit orders will carry over to the regular session with their original timestamps, while market orders will convert to limit orders at the discovered opening price.
All orders will undergo margin validation and self-trade checks, and trades executed in this window cannot be cancelled.
A mock trading session on December 6 will allow brokers and participants to test the system before live implementation.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app