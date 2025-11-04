Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Finance rises after festive loan disbursals surge 27%

Bajaj Finance rises after festive loan disbursals surge 27%

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Bajaj Finance gained 1.14% to Rs 1,054.75 after the NBFC reported a sharp rise in festive season lending, driven by robust consumer demand and recent tax reforms.

The company disbursed 63 lakh consumer loans between 22 September and 26 October 2025, marking a 27% jump in volume and a 29% increase in value compared with the same period last year. Bajaj Finance also added 23 lakh new customers, with 52% being first-time borrowers.

Chairman Sanjiv Bajaj credited the governments new GST reforms and personal income tax changes for boosting consumer purchasing power, particularly among middle- and lower-income households.

He said the festive surge reflected a trend toward premiumization, as customers upgraded to higher-end consumer goods such as televisions and air-conditioners. Loans for 40-inch and above TVs accounted for 71% of total TV financing, up from 67% a year earlier.

Bajaj Finance is a deposit-taking non-banking financial company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). The company serves over a 110 million customers through a diversified portfolio comprising consumer loans, SME finance, commercial lending, rural lending, fixed deposits and payments, offered through Web, App and at 4,000+ locations.

The company's board will consider Q2 results on 10 November 2025. The company reported 20.13% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,699.61 crore on 21.26% rise in total income to Rs 19,528.48 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

