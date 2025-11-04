Bajaj Finance rises after festive loan disbursals surge 27%

Bajaj Finance gained 1.14% to Rs 1,054.75 after the NBFC reported a sharp rise in festive season lending, driven by robust consumer demand and recent tax reforms.The company disbursed 63 lakh consumer loans between 22 September and 26 October 2025, marking a 27% jump in volume and a 29% increase in value compared with the same period last year. Bajaj Finance also added 23 lakh new customers, with 52% being first-time borrowers.
Chairman Sanjiv Bajaj credited the governments new GST reforms and personal income tax changes for boosting consumer purchasing power, particularly among middle- and lower-income households.
He said the festive surge reflected a trend toward premiumization, as customers upgraded to higher-end consumer goods such as televisions and air-conditioners. Loans for 40-inch and above TVs accounted for 71% of total TV financing, up from 67% a year earlier.
Bajaj Finance is a deposit-taking non-banking financial company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). The company serves over a 110 million customers through a diversified portfolio comprising consumer loans, SME finance, commercial lending, rural lending, fixed deposits and payments, offered through Web, App and at 4,000+ locations.
The company's board will consider Q2 results on 10 November 2025. The company reported 20.13% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,699.61 crore on 21.26% rise in total income to Rs 19,528.48 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app