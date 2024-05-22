Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Apollo Tyres Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Apollo Tyres Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Apollo Tyres Ltd recorded volume of 227.78 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 139.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.63 lakh shares

General Insurance Corporation of India, Sheela Foam Ltd, Star Cement Ltd, PNC Infratech Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 May 2024.

Apollo Tyres Ltd recorded volume of 227.78 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 139.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.63 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.82% to Rs.486.10. Volumes stood at 80001 shares in the last session.

General Insurance Corporation of India witnessed volume of 5.24 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 56410 shares. The stock increased 7.94% to Rs.373.30. Volumes stood at 99559 shares in the last session.

Sheela Foam Ltd witnessed volume of 21020 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2333 shares. The stock increased 0.19% to Rs.926.30. Volumes stood at 3367 shares in the last session.

Star Cement Ltd saw volume of 2.88 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41486 shares. The stock increased 2.37% to Rs.250.40. Volumes stood at 1.82 lakh shares in the last session.

PNC Infratech Ltd registered volume of 1.69 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28346 shares. The stock rose 10.93% to Rs.506.65. Volumes stood at 32220 shares in the last session.

First Published: May 22 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

