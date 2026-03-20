Brainbees Solutions Ltd clocked volume of 627.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 33.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18.53 lakh shares

Sundram Fasteners Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 March 2026.

Brainbees Solutions Ltd clocked volume of 627.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 33.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18.53 lakh shares. The stock gained 20.00% to Rs.252.07. Volumes stood at 9.75 lakh shares in the last session.

Sundram Fasteners Ltd witnessed volume of 13.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 83938 shares. The stock dropped 0.44% to Rs.811.60. Volumes stood at 99080 shares in the last session. Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 250.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22.16 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.98% to Rs.571.45. Volumes stood at 13.74 lakh shares in the last session. Metropolis Healthcare Ltd clocked volume of 3.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 62345 shares. The stock lost 1.52% to Rs.449.00. Volumes stood at 50489 shares in the last session.