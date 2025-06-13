Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Market trade lower; oil & gas shares skid amid geopolitical tensions

Market trade lower; oil & gas shares skid amid geopolitical tensions

Image
Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The key equity benchmarks traded with major losses in morning trade, weighed down by negative global sentiment after Israel declared a state of emergency following strikes on Iranian nuclear and strategic sites. Market participants rushed toward safe-haven assets, while investors closely monitored geopolitical developments and trends in Brent crude oil prices. The Nifty traded below the 24,700 level.

Oil & gas stocks extended their losing streak for a second straight session amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 740.04 points or 0.90% to 80,959.72. The Nifty 50 index fell 225 points or 0.95% to 24,669.60.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index slipped 0.46% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index dropped 0.40%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,093 shares rose and 2,452 shares fell. A total of 197 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surging 8.74% to 15.24.

Economy:

India's Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation eased to 2.82% in May 2025, down 34 basis points from April's 3.16%, marking the lowest reading since February 2019. A key driver of the decline was food inflation, which dropped to 0.99%, the lowest since October 2021, significantly below both April's 1.78%.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Oil & Gas index fell 1.27% to 11,380.50. The index declined 2.94% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Indraprastha Gas (down 3.51%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 3.3%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (down 2.75%), Mahanagar Gas (down 2.66%), Gujarat Gas (down 1.73%), Reliance Industries (down 1.69%), GAIL (India) (down 1.69%), Adani Total Gas (down 1.69%), Indian Oil Corporation (down 1.51%) and Castrol India (down 1.08%) declined.

Stock in Spotlight:

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals shed 0.31%. The company has secured a Letter of Award (LoA) worth Rs 100.68 crore from the Maharashtra Energy Development Agency (MEDA) for supplying and installing 4,500 Off-grid Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Yen climbs to 143 per dollar as Middle East tensions rise

Torrent Green Energy receives LoAs for 300 MW ISTS connected Wind Power Projects

DCM Shriram to acquire 100% stake in Hindusthan Speciality Chemicals for Rs 375 crore

Torrent Power's arm wins 300 MW wind project from SECI under wind tranche-XVIII

Crompton Greaves bags Rs 101-cr Order from MEDA

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story