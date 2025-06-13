Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen climbs to 143 per dollar as Middle East tensions rise

Yen climbs to 143 per dollar as Middle East tensions rise

Image
Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Japanese yen strengthened for a third straight session, reaching near 143 per dollar on Friday, as Israels preemptive strike on Irans nuclear sites spurred safe-haven demand. Heightened geopolitical risks and fresh US tariff threats from President Trump deepened market caution. On the NSE, JPY/INR futures gained half a percent to 59.90.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Torrent Green Energy receives LoAs for 300 MW ISTS connected Wind Power Projects

DCM Shriram to acquire 100% stake in Hindusthan Speciality Chemicals for Rs 375 crore

Torrent Power's arm wins 300 MW wind project from SECI under wind tranche-XVIII

Crompton Greaves bags Rs 101-cr Order from MEDA

Market trade lower; Oil & gas shares skid amig geopolitical tensions

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story