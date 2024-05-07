Volumes soar at Marico Ltd counter

Marico Ltd recorded volume of 297.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.20 lakh shares

Chalet Hotels Ltd, IIFL Finance Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 May 2024.

Chalet Hotels Ltd registered volume of 9.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.11 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.09% to Rs.880.75. Volumes stood at 61962 shares in the last session.

IIFL Finance Ltd registered volume of 77.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.08 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.37% to Rs.393.85. Volumes stood at 14.67 lakh shares in the last session.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd notched up volume of 71.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.87 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.70% to Rs.1,333.95. Volumes stood at 8.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd saw volume of 14.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.57 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.53% to Rs.834.15. Volumes stood at 1.93 lakh shares in the last session.

