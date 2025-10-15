Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Newgen Software Technologies Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Newgen Software Technologies Ltd counter

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd, Bank of Maharashtra are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 15 October 2025.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 42.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.09 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.01% to Rs.900.75. Volumes stood at 2.18 lakh shares in the last session.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd notched up volume of 54.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.00 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.16% to Rs.2,006.10. Volumes stood at 5.69 lakh shares in the last session.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 87.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.72 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.10% to Rs.585.50. Volumes stood at 20.49 lakh shares in the last session.

Persistent Systems Ltd notched up volume of 29.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.33 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.86% to Rs.5,704.10. Volumes stood at 4.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Bank of Maharashtra registered volume of 772.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 114.76 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.31% to Rs.58.59. Volumes stood at 247.65 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

