Volumes soar at Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd counter

Mahanagar Gas Ltd, JM Financial Ltd, Prism Johnson Ltd, IIFL Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 March 2024.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd clocked volume of 4486.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 172.77 lakh shares. The stock lost 3.55% to Rs.121.00. Volumes stood at 443.21 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd witnessed volume of 70.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.32 lakh shares. The stock dropped 15.47% to Rs.1,323.20. Volumes stood at 7.19 lakh shares in the last session.

JM Financial Ltd recorded volume of 578.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29.00 lakh shares. The stock lost 18.91% to Rs.77.40. Volumes stood at 28.45 lakh shares in the last session.

Prism Johnson Ltd notched up volume of 25.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.42 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.12% to Rs.170.10. Volumes stood at 1.67 lakh shares in the last session.

IIFL Finance Ltd recorded volume of 78.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.88 lakh shares. The stock lost 20.00% to Rs.382.20. Volumes stood at 5 lakh shares in the last session.

