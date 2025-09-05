Volumes soar at SKF India Ltd counter

SKF India Ltd recorded volume of 3.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19527 shares

Brainbees Solutions Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, MMTC Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 05 September 2025.

SKF India Ltd recorded volume of 3.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19527 shares. The stock gained 6.09% to Rs.4,880.00. Volumes stood at 29942 shares in the last session.

Brainbees Solutions Ltd recorded volume of 223.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21.93 lakh shares. The stock gained 14.28% to Rs.402.50. Volumes stood at 96.78 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 287.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37.06 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.99% to Rs.509.80. Volumes stood at 40.84 lakh shares in the last session. MMTC Ltd notched up volume of 20.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.25 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.89% to Rs.65.21. Volumes stood at 5.47 lakh shares in the last session. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd witnessed volume of 36.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.74 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.70% to Rs.270.00. Volumes stood at 29.42 lakh shares in the last session.