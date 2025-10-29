L&T PT&D vertical division secures large orders in Saudi Arabia

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said that its vertical has bagged grid infrastructure orders for the construction of a 380 kV substation and transmission lines in Saudi Arabia.

The first order pertains to the construction of a 380/33 kV gas-insulated substation. The scope also involves related hybrid GIS elements, 380 kV transformers & reactors, and subsystems for power system protection, control, automation, telecommunication, HVAC, and firefighting.

The second set of orders pertain to the construction of 380 kV Overhead Transmission Links for an aggregated route length of more than 420 km.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services.