Nifty above 26,000 level; metal shares advance

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 284.10 points or 0.34% to 84,881.56. The Nifty 50 index rose 98.45 points or 0.38% to 26,034.65.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.23% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.04%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,044 shares rose and 1,576 shares fell. A total of 210 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index rose 1.33% to 10,737.15. The index rose 5.35% in the six consecutive trading sessions.
Steel Authority of India (up 7.57%), JSW Steel (up 3.16%), NMDC (up 2.84%), Vedanta (up 2.44%) and Hindustan Zinc (up 2.4%), Tata Steel (up 2.28%), Hindustan Copper (up 2.15%), National Aluminium Company (up 1.61%), Jindal Stainless (up 1.42%) and Jindal Steel (up 1.16%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Samhi Hotels added 1.21% after its consolidated net profit surged 632.4% to Rs 92.43 crore on 11.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 292.97 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
Blue Dart Express rallied 4.596% after the companys standalone net profit climbed 30.8% to Rs 79.50 crore on 7% increase in net sales to Rs 1,549.33 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app