Volumes spurt at Blue Dart Express Ltd counter

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, ITC Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd, V-Guard Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 January 2026.

Blue Dart Express Ltd registered volume of 5.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 41.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14029 shares. The stock rose 3.75% to Rs.5,728.00. Volumes stood at 9434 shares in the last session.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd registered volume of 64.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 32.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.01 lakh shares. The stock slipped 16.41% to Rs.2,309.00. Volumes stood at 2.66 lakh shares in the last session.

ITC Ltd witnessed volume of 2407.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 29.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 81.81 lakh shares. The stock dropped 8.93% to Rs.367.00. Volumes stood at 99.45 lakh shares in the last session. Adani Total Gas Ltd clocked volume of 97.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.99 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.70% to Rs.599.00. Volumes stood at 2.48 lakh shares in the last session. V-Guard Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 36.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.11 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.28% to Rs.323.80. Volumes stood at 1.02 lakh shares in the last session.