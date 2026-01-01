Bajaj Finance Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 974.5, down 1.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 31.88% in last one year as compared to a 8.17% rally in NIFTY and a 15.13% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Finance Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 974.5, down 1.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 26165.45. The Sensex is at 85278.79, up 0.07%.Bajaj Finance Ltd has lost around 4.97% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27613.3, up 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 57.62 lakh shares in last one month.