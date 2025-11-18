Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation terminates agreement with MSTC

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation terminates agreement with MSTC

Image
Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
With effect from 18 November 2025

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation announced that the agreement between the Corporation and MSTC has been terminated with effect from 18 November 2025.

The agreement was to engage MSTC as Selling Agent for sale of immovable properties/land etc. through MSTC's e-auction website www.mstcecommerce.com

The agreement with MSTC has been terminated as the online bidding process was unsuccessful and was inconsistent with the Corporation's strategies. Further, the said termination does not have any material impact.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

