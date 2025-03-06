Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Route Mobile Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Route Mobile Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Route Mobile Ltd notched up volume of 28.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 29.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 97475 shares

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Castrol India Ltd, Sapphire Foods India Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 March 2025.

Route Mobile Ltd notched up volume of 28.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 29.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 97475 shares. The stock rose 5.22% to Rs.1,053.40. Volumes stood at 87610 shares in the last session.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 131.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.92 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.59% to Rs.521.20. Volumes stood at 10.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Castrol India Ltd recorded volume of 622.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 56.56 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.54% to Rs.247.99. Volumes stood at 45.44 lakh shares in the last session.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd saw volume of 52.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.77 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.68% to Rs.324.60. Volumes stood at 3.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd clocked volume of 112.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.83 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.60% to Rs.113.31. Volumes stood at 15.39 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Market extends gains; pharma shares in demand

INOX India wins orders worth Rs 190 cr

Greaves Electric Mobility partners with Indofast Energy

CreditAccess Grameen jumps on strong business update, despite Karnataka challenges

Chambal Fertilisers hits all-time high; up over 63% in last one year

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story