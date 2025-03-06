Volumes spurt at Route Mobile Ltd counter

Route Mobile Ltd notched up volume of 28.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 29.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 97475 shares

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Castrol India Ltd, Sapphire Foods India Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 March 2025.

Route Mobile Ltd notched up volume of 28.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 29.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 97475 shares. The stock rose 5.22% to Rs.1,053.40. Volumes stood at 87610 shares in the last session.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 131.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.92 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.59% to Rs.521.20. Volumes stood at 10.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Castrol India Ltd recorded volume of 622.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 56.56 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.54% to Rs.247.99. Volumes stood at 45.44 lakh shares in the last session.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd saw volume of 52.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.77 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.68% to Rs.324.60. Volumes stood at 3.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd clocked volume of 112.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.83 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.60% to Rs.113.31. Volumes stood at 15.39 lakh shares in the last session.

