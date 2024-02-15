Volumes spurt at Vedanta Ltd counter

Vedanta Ltd registered volume of 925.1 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 179.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.16 lakh shares

Medplus Health Services Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Rajesh Exports Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 15 February 2024.

Vedanta Ltd registered volume of 925.1 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 179.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.16 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.97% to Rs.276.50. Volumes stood at 5.81 lakh shares in the last session.

Medplus Health Services Ltd clocked volume of 4.68 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 36.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12833 shares. The stock gained 1.19% to Rs.609.70. Volumes stood at 3374 shares in the last session.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 4.91 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 20.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23882 shares. The stock gained 0.30% to Rs.798.70. Volumes stood at 60128 shares in the last session.

Rajesh Exports Ltd witnessed volume of 3.57 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 71023 shares. The stock dropped 7.40% to Rs.312.20. Volumes stood at 90042 shares in the last session.

Axis Bank Ltd registered volume of 11.62 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.66 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.74% to Rs.1,076.65. Volumes stood at 2.42 lakh shares in the last session.

