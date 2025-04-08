Volumes spurt at Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd counter

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd notched up volume of 60.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.87 lakh shares

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, Delhivery Ltd, LIC Housing Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 April 2025.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd notched up volume of 60.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.87 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.09% to Rs.990.70. Volumes stood at 4.71 lakh shares in the last session.

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 52.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.06 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.42% to Rs.711.50. Volumes stood at 10.4 lakh shares in the last session.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd clocked volume of 12.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.08 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.52% to Rs.1,691.65. Volumes stood at 4.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Delhivery Ltd notched up volume of 196.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 57.80 lakh shares. The stock slipped 6.58% to Rs.250.70. Volumes stood at 248.95 lakh shares in the last session.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd clocked volume of 35.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13.30 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.45% to Rs.573.40. Volumes stood at 29.31 lakh shares in the last session.

