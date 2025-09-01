Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Zydus Wellness Ltd counter

Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Zydus Wellness Ltd registered volume of 31981 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2258 shares

Torrent Power Ltd, Eicher Motors Ltd, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd, Escorts Kubota Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 September 2025.

Zydus Wellness Ltd registered volume of 31981 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2258 shares. The stock rose 7.57% to Rs.2,169.35. Volumes stood at 2050 shares in the last session.

Torrent Power Ltd saw volume of 1.71 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18547 shares. The stock increased 1.53% to Rs.1,246.90. Volumes stood at 10038 shares in the last session.

Eicher Motors Ltd witnessed volume of 1.43 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16700 shares. The stock increased 0.73% to Rs.6,146.00. Volumes stood at 6800 shares in the last session.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd recorded volume of 5.62 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.17 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.44% to Rs.718.00. Volumes stood at 9.15 lakh shares in the last session.

Escorts Kubota Ltd recorded volume of 12123 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4727 shares. The stock gained 1.52% to Rs.3,626.00. Volumes stood at 11228 shares in the last session.

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

