VST Tillers Tractors consolidated net profit declines 92.41% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of VST Tillers Tractors declined 92.41% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 16.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 28.91% to Rs 219.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 169.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.219.10169.968.815.579.9827.033.6020.251.2816.87

